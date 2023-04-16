  • Full Story

Man found dead in Mendota prompts homicide investigation by Fresno County detectives

Sunday, April 16, 2023 11:27PM
MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Mendota Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a man laying on the ground outside a home on Oller and Fourth Streets just after 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they concluded the man was dead and requested assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Fresno County Homicide detectives responded and are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

