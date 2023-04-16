Man found dead in Mendota prompts homicide investigation by Fresno County detectives

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Mendota Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a man laying on the ground outside a home on Oller and Fourth Streets just after 6:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they concluded the man was dead and requested assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Fresno County Homicide detectives responded and are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
