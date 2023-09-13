80-year-old Ira Gordon Lewis has been found not guilty of the murder of Michael Brady in east central Fresno.

80-year-old man found not guilty of murdering tenant over unpaid rent in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 80-year-old Ira Gordon Lewis has been found not guilty of the murder of Michael Brady in east central Fresno.

The court found Lewis not guilty of both first-degree and second-degree murder in court Wednesday morning.

The deadly shooting happened in May at a property on North Hayston and East Dakota avenues.

Prosecutors argued Lewis murdered Brady during a dispute over unpaid rent.

During the trial, Lewis told the jury he was acting in self-defense after an angry Brady approached him with a wrench.

If convicted, Lewis was facing 50 years or more in prison.

Lewis appeared overcome with emotion when the verdict was announced.