Fresno, Kings, Tulare among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning, says Gov. Gavin Newsom

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom made the case in a press conference Monday that the state has done the hard work of flattening the COVID-19 curve in California.
He ran through a presentation of data on testing, positive cases, hospital capacity and more, making the case that the situation has effectively stabilized at the state level.
However, Newsom added there are 13 counties that are receiving "targeted engagement" from California. These are counties that have been showing concerning trends in recent days and need additional support to control the spread of the coronavirus or treat those sickened with it.
Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties are nine of the 13 counties showing signs of increased transmission and/or increased hospitalization, according to the California Department of Public Health.
We've reached out to the governor's office and the Department of Public Health for a list of all 13 counties and will update this story when we hear back.
While Newsom didn't list out all 13 counties currently receiving extra state support, but he alluded to one way that support is being delivered.
"We have 1,509 alternative care site beds that have been strategically placed in 10 counties that are not part of our total hospital system," the governor said. "This morning it was just 27 in Orange County, San Mateo County, and not surprisingly based upon the last slide that you saw just a moment ago, in Imperial County."
Despite concerning trends in some counties, the state has continued to release guidelines for broad reopening
