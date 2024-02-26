New IV therapy business in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's touted as a hangover cure, but the health benefits of IV therapy go beyond a quick fix.

"We have some that have all of the vitamins and minerals for energy, but if you tell me your symptoms, I work with Dr. Rajoulh and we correlate a special IV made just for you," says Miriam Lozano, RN.

As more businesses are featuring the wellness trend, Dr. Adam Rajoulh and Nurse Lozano are teaming up to create a mobile concierge service so you can reap the benefits in the comfort of your home.

"As a physician as a hospitalist, I'm treating acute illness, acute disease, but a lot of times, we discover a lot of time preventative medicine is more important because that's going to prevent people from being sick from being hospitalized," Dr. Rajoulh said.

Once you text or book an appointment online, a telehealth visit collects your medical history and then they devise the best treatment for you.

"Our company and our brand is run by physicians and nurses," Dr. Rajoulh said. "That's what we do on a daily basis. If there's no process where you're getting cleared by a medical physician, that's an automatic red flag."

Menu items range from hydration and recovery to stress reduction and skin brightening. Each can be tailored to your needs.

IM or inter-muscular shots are also on the menu.

Depending on the size of your IV bag, appointments range from one to two hours.

