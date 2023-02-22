WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
u.s. & world

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed by special counsel in Jan. 6 investigation: Sources

Special counsel Jack Smith is conducting the probe.

ByKatherine Faulders and John Santucci ABCNews logo
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 9:30PM
Trump criticizes DOJ investigations, special counsel announcement
EMBED <>More Videos

Who is Jack Smith? Donald Trump criticized justice department Capitol attack and Mar-A-Lago investigations after the prosecutor became special counsel

WASHINGTON -- Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, ABC News has learned.

The subpoena for the couple is specifically related to the special counsel's probe of Jan. 6 and the activities leading up to that day by the former president and his allies regarding efforts to overturn the election, sources told ABC News.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York.
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

A spokesperson for Trump and Kushner did not respond to ABC News.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW