Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agrees to extension, becomes highest paid player in NFL history: ESPN

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Hurts' deal is the biggest total contract in NFL history, besting Deshaun Watson's $230 million contract signed last year with the Cleveland Browns. Watson's contract, however, is fully guaranteed.

Hurts extension includes a no-trade clause -- a first in Eagles history, a source told Schefter.

Hurts, 24, was an MVP candidate last season, throwing for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores.

He showed tremendous growth as a passer in his second season as the full-time starter, jumping from 19th (54.6) to fourth (66.4) in QBR and 26th (61.3%) to 11th (66.5%) in completion percentage while dropping his average time before throw from 3.12 seconds (31st) to 2.76 seconds (16th) on average.

One of his best performances came in Super Bowl LVII as he racked up 374 total yards and four touchdowns with one costly turnover in a 38-35 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

His 43 total touchdowns on the year surpassed Donovan McNabb for most ever in a single season in franchise history, helping him to second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod.

Hurts' ascension to his spot as one of the top quarterbacks in the league was not on a straight line. He was the first freshman QB to start for coach Nick Saban at Alabama but was benched during the national championship game in favor of Tua Tagovailoa the following season and ultimately lost the starting job to him. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his senior year and had a standout campaign, finishing second to Joe Burrow in the Heisman Trophy voting.

A second-round pick of the Eagles in 2020, Hurts took over for a struggling Carson Wentz toward the end of the season and became the starter full-time in 2021 after Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. He has put together a 23-11 record as a starter for Philadelphia, including a 14-1 mark last season, having missed two games with a right shoulder strain.

