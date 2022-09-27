WATCH LIVE

Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed because of Hurricane Ian, sources say

The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon.

ByKatherine Faulders via ABCNews logo
32 minutes ago
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday as it made landfall in Cuba. Next, Ian heads to Florida.

WASHINGTON -- The House Jan. 6 committee scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of Hurricane Ian, according to sources familiar with the decision.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida at about the same time as the hearing was to take place.

"In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow's proceedings," Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement. 'We're praying for the safety of all those in the storm's path. The Select Committee's investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings."

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Democratic member of the panel, represents Florida's 7th Congressional District.

The committee was set to reconvene Wednesday after a two-month hiatus for a midday hearing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

