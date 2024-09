Fresno actor playing role in movie featuring Jennifer Lopez

It's a stunning new musical film featuring Jennifer Lopez, and an actor from Fresno plays her best friend.

It's a stunning new musical film featuring Jennifer Lopez, and an actor from Fresno plays her best friend.

It's a stunning new musical film featuring Jennifer Lopez, and an actor from Fresno plays her best friend.

It's a stunning new musical film featuring Jennifer Lopez, and an actor from Fresno plays her best friend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a stunning new musical film featuring Jennifer Lopez, and an actor from Fresno plays her best friend.

We caught up with Brandon Delsid to talk about his experience working on the film, and he spills what J-lo is really like!

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.