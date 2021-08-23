jeopardy

Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' following Mike Richards stepping down

The actress will guest-host the game show for three weeks.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'

Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is set to guest-host "Jeopardy!" for the first few weeks of the new season, the game show announced Monday. Last week, executive producer Mike Richards stepped down from his hosting duties amid resurfaced controversial remarks he made on a podcast.

The new season will kick off with the five episodes Richards filmed before stepping down, then continue with Bialik's episodes for three weeks.

Bialik was previously named the host of the franchise's primetime specials and spinoffs, including "Jeopardy! National College Championship," which is scheduled to air on ABC in 2022.

The actress, best known for her role on the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," guest-hosted the game show from May 31 to June 11 this year.

"It is an incredible honor to guest host 'Jeopardy!' I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience," Bialik said during her guest-hosting debut. "I so appreciate that 'Jeopardy!' is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

Additional guest hosts for "Jeopardy!" will be announced as production resumes.

Watch 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's most memorable moments
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionotrcgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Remembering game show host Alex Trebek 1 year after his death
Matt Amodio ends historic 'Jeopardy!' run with 2nd-longest win streak
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News