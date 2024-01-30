Former Diamond Dog, MLB manager Jimy Williams passes away at 80

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jimy Williams, one of 13 former Diamond Dogs to have his jersey retired, has passed away at 80.

Williams was named Manager of the Year in MLB in 1999.

He finished his managerial career with a 910-790 record, leading the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros.

Williams won two World Series as the Braves third base coach in 1995 and bench coach of the Phillies in 2008.

Williams graduated from Fresno State in 1964 after playing under Pete Beiden.

He then played summer ball with Fresno native Tom Seaver before facing Sandy Koufax in his major league debut.