Job Fair in downtown Fresno at DoubleTree Convention Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those of you looking for work or perhaps a career change may want to attend today's free job fair in downtown Fresno.It's taking place at the Doubletree Convention Center on Ventura Street from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Jobs available include everything from Sales Representatives, Account Executives, Mortgage Brokers and much more.Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.Parking is also free.