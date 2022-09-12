Reward to find Jolissa Fuentes increases to $15,000

The family of Jolissa Fuentes has now increased the reward to $15,000 for anyone who finds her.

22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving a silver Hyundai sedan on August 7th.

22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving a silver Hyundai sedan on August 7th.

She went to the ampm convenience store on Highland and Nebraska Avenues in Selma but never returned home.

Police say her phone was last traced to the Avocado Lake area, which has been searched by police, family, and independent divers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department.