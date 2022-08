Selma police searching for missing 22-year-old woman

The Selma Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen on Sunday around 4 am in Selma.

Police say she drives a silver Hyundai with tinted rear windows.

If you have seen Fuentes or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to called the Selma Police Department.