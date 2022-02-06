Society

Fresno State students call for resignation of CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State students call for resignation of CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Fresno State students and community members were out in protest on Saturday.

They demanded the resignation of former university president and current Cal State University Chancellor, Dr. Joseph Castro.

The demonstration was organized by Xitllali Loya.

The former Fresno State student says her experience of sexual violence at the university was neglected by administrators.

RELATED: Woman alleging she was drugged, raped at Fresno State frat files lawsuit

Protesters held signs calling for accountability and support of sexual abuse survivors at the school.

The display came just days after a report from USA Today surrounding former Fresno State President Joseph Castro.

The story alleges that Castro mishandled sexual misconduct cases involving an administrator at the university.

RELATED: Fresno State paid top administrator to leave after sexual harassment confirmed

Apart from calling for Castro's resignation, organizers say the event also provided a safe space for abuse survivors.

"I know a lot of survivors came out today. And you know this was a safe place for them. That's why we're here. To support them. We just appreciate all the resharing on social media and everyone that came out to support," said Loya.

Demonstrators say they want the university to make major investments in its Title IX compliance departments.

They are also calling for more resources to be made available to students who have experienced sexual assault.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnorapefresno stateeducationsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 killed, 2 severely injured in crash near Table Mountain Casino
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
Motorcyclist killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Video shows police shooting Black man during no-knock warrant entry
Tulare County man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant wife
Clovis police looking for missing at-risk man
AmeriCorps team serving in Fresno County
Show More
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
Local family turns tragedy into kindness on #AlyssaMayDay
Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command
Valley restaurants struggle to find long-term staff
Local school district pushing back on proposed bill to mandate vaccine
More TOP STORIES News