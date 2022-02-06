Fresno State students call for resignation of CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Fresno State students and community members were out in protest on Saturday.They demanded the resignation of former university president and current Cal State University Chancellor, Dr. Joseph Castro.The demonstration was organized by Xitllali Loya.The former Fresno State student says her experience of sexual violence at the university was neglected by administrators.Protesters held signs calling for accountability and support of sexual abuse survivors at the school.The display came just days after a report from USA Today surrounding former Fresno State President Joseph Castro.The story alleges that Castro mishandled sexual misconduct cases involving an administrator at the university.Apart from calling for Castro's resignation, organizers say the event also provided a safe space for abuse survivors."I know a lot of survivors came out today. And you know this was a safe place for them. That's why we're here. To support them. We just appreciate all the resharing on social media and everyone that came out to support," said Loya.Demonstrators say they want the university to make major investments in its Title IX compliance departments.They are also calling for more resources to be made available to students who have experienced sexual assault.