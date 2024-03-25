Man sentenced for robbing and killing elderly man at Clovis shopping center

Emotions were raw in court Monday, more than a year after Frank Moore died from a brutal attack.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man convicted of robbing and killing an elderly man at a Clovis shopping center will spend 15 years to life in prison.

His family is now remembering Moore as a kind and loving man and a Vietnam veteran.

"Here we are today in a place we'd never thought we'd be, waiting for justice we'd never thought we'd need," his niece Tracy Burns said.

Feet away from Moore's family, Joseph Wright stood with his attorney.

At times, he seemed to smile.

Prosecutors say Wright is responsible for robbing and assaulting the 78-year-old Moore.

The attack unfolded near a Dollar Tree at a Clovis shopping center in December 2022.

Moore was picking up his morning newspaper before meeting friends for coffee.

"He loved to hang out with his friends in Clovis Old Town at various coffee shops and at the 500 Club," Burns said.

Moore never made it to coffee that morning. Clovis Police say Moore was robbed of his phone, hit over the head, and left lying on the ground -- all in an unprovoked attack.

Moore died in the hospital less than two weeks later, and prosecutors charged Joseph Wright with homicide.

"You've hurt people multiple times as a career criminal, and this time you killed one of them," Burns said.

"I don't know why you did what you did, nor do I care what the answer to that may be."

While it is unclear what led up to the attack, Wright's public defender said the 38-year-old has struggled with drug abuse and mental health for decades.

He's already served part of a three-year prison sentence for a previous battery in a state mental hospital.

Now, he will serve 15 years to life in a state prison for Moore's death.

"At some point, my mother and my family will forgive this man who killed my uncle," Burns said. "Holding on to the anger and hurt will not help us heal."

Wright previously waived his appellate rights in this case, meaning he cannot appeal Monday's prison sentence.

He is also ordered to pay some restitution.

