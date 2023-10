A Fresno mother has been found guilty of child abuse and endangerment following a deadly train crash in 2018.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno mother has been found guilty of child abuse and endangerment following a deadly train crash in 2018.

Jury members handed down the verdict to Joy Collins this morning.

Prosecutors say she urged her daughter and son to crawl underneath an idle cargo train as they rushed to catch a bus in central Fresno.

But the train began moving, and killed the eight-year-old girl who was underneath.

Collins now faces up to 11 years in prison for the death of her young daughter.