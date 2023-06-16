Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Fresno

The Juneteenth flag was officially raised at the African American Historical and Cultural Museum in downtown Fresno

The federal holiday marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, an order issued by Major General Gordon Granger.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Across the country -- people are celebrating Juneteenth.

The federal holiday marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans -- an order issued by Major General Gordon Granger of Texas on June 19, 1865.

The Juneteenth flag was officially raised at the African American Historical and Cultural Museum in downtown Fresno, where celebrations will be held for five days.

Organizers say this festival is not only about celebrating -- it's also about teaching the history of Juneteenth.

June 19 has been a federal holiday for two years now, but African Americans in Texas have been celebrating Juneteenth since the 1800s.

Here in Fresno, the celebration is five days long, starting Thursday and continuing through Juneteenth on Monday.

This event has lots of food, vendors, entertainers and educators from the African American Historical and Cultural Museum to pass down stories to younger generations.

This is all leading up to a walk/run and event at the convention center this weekend, and Monday is the raising of the Juneteenth Flag over at City Hall.