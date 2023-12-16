Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized after falling, breaking his hip at LA concert

LOS ANGELES -- NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been hospitalized after suffering a broken hip when he fell at a concert in Los Angeles, his representative Deborah Morales told multiple outlets Saturday.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was taken to UCLA Hospital on Friday night after falling at the undisclosed event and was slated to undergo surgery Saturday, according to Morales. No other details about his condition were released.

Morales said Abdul-Jabbar was "deeply appreciative" of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which treated him at the scene, and the "amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of [ him ] ."

"Warmest wishes for a fast and full recovery, Kareem," fellow former Laker Pau Gasol wrote in a social media post.

A Hall of Famer who won NBA titles with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, Abdul-Jabbar is the league's only six-time MVP and was the NBA career scoring leader until his record was broken by LeBron James in February.

