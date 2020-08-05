FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings Area Rural Transit, or KART, is making a significant change to some of its bus schedules in an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Routes 1-9 will now have half-hour service instead of hourly service.
Officials say the intent is to maximize bus availability while minimizing busloads.
Riders also now have the ability to text for real-time data on the expected time of a bus arrival.
During the pandemic, KART bus drivers are required to wear masks, and riders are strongly encouraged to wear them too.
For more information, head to their website.
Kings Area Rural Transit makes schedule change due to COVID-19
