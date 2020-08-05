Society

Kings Area Rural Transit makes schedule change due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings Area Rural Transit, or KART, is making a significant change to some of its bus schedules in an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Routes 1-9 will now have half-hour service instead of hourly service.

Officials say the intent is to maximize bus availability while minimizing busloads.

Riders also now have the ability to text for real-time data on the expected time of a bus arrival.

During the pandemic, KART bus drivers are required to wear masks, and riders are strongly encouraged to wear them too.

