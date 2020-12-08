kaweah delta medical center

Kaweah Delta modifies visiting policy amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia is making several changes due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The hospital will also limit elective surgeries and unveil an online scheduling system for COVID-19 testing.

Officials say the online system will make it more convenient for people to schedule rapid COVID-19 testing. Walk-in appointments will no longer be accepted.

RELATED: Multiple Central CA counties reach 0% ICU capacity, CA Department of Public Health says

Kaweah Delta also modified its visiting guidelines. Only one visitor is allowed during a patient's stay.

Visiting hours have also been reduced to 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Kaweah Delta Medical Center is now treating 101 COVID-19 patients, up from 79 on Friday.
