Kaweah Delta modifies visiting policy amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia is making several changes due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.The hospital will also limit elective surgeries and unveil an online scheduling system for COVID-19 testing.Officials say the online system will make it more convenient for people to schedule rapid COVID-19 testing. Walk-in appointments will no longer be accepted.Kaweah Delta also modified its visiting guidelines. Only one visitor is allowed during a patient's stay.Visiting hours have also been reduced to 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.Kaweah Delta Medical Center is now treating 101 COVID-19 patients, up from 79 on Friday.