1 dead, 4 rescued after falling out of kayak on Kern River, deputies say

Thursday, June 15, 2023 3:47AM
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died and four others were rescued after falling out of their kayak at the Kern River on Wednesday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says three men and two women went into the water around 5:50 pm at Ant River Canyon near Kernville.

Officials say the group fell out of their kayak after losing their equipment in the fast-moving river.

Four of the kayakers have been rescued and crews are searching for the body of one of the men.

Stay with Action News for the latest details on this developing story.

