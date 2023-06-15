1 dead, 4 rescued after falling out of kayak on Kern River, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died and four others were rescued after falling out of their kayak at the Kern River on Wednesday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says three men and two women went into the water around 5:50 pm at Ant River Canyon near Kernville.

Officials say the group fell out of their kayak after losing their equipment in the fast-moving river.

Four of the kayakers have been rescued and crews are searching for the body of one of the men.

