FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man convicted of murdering a toddler back in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Investigators say Kenneth Johnson was visiting his girlfriend while she was babysitting 14-month-old Jose Luis Espinoza nearly seven years ago.

The victim's sister told investigators Johnson hit the baby with a frozen water bottle.

Detectives say Johnson admitted to hurting the baby because he wouldn't stop crying.