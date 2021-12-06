Bulldog Breakdown: Kenny Wiggins opening new boxing gym in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State Bulldog Kenny Wiggins is back in Fresno after getting released by the New York Giants this year.After 11 training camps, Wiggins is looking at the end of his career but not officially hanging up the cleats yet.The offensive lineman is staying in shape should a team come calling.The last time we talked to him, he was woodworking - now he's opening a new boxing gym in Clovis."Offensive lineman we use our hands a lot we punch not with our fists but with our hands open. All about target training with your eyes and hands."Wiggins has always wanted to get into the fitness space. This Mayweather franchise at Herndon and Sunnyside has been in the works for a year."It's something that we can call our own, it's still the Mayweather name, but it's still Jen and Kenny Wiggins' small business in Clovis, California," he says.Wiggins is still learning the ins and outs of starting a small business, bBut looks up to Floyd Mayweather, who owns the company."A lot of people don't really know that about him. They see the flashy Mayweather but they don't know he's also a really good businessman, puts the right people together to make him successful," Wiggins says.The circuit training classes feature one of Mayweather's 50 fights each week - using the combinations in the class."We gave 8 different stations here at Mayweather - we have our heavy bags, wrecking ball, aqua bag, and then our long bag, today we're set up for our undefeated workout - two buddy stations."Kenny burned 900 calories in just 45 minutes last week - a very different workout than what he's used to."I'm not putting 500 pounds on back and squatting. Once football is truly over I'm going to be in here all the time sweating all those pounds off because I'm going to lose a lot of weight."The Wiggins hope to expand throughout the Valley in the future and encourage Former Bulldogs to give it a try."We would love to have former players in here," he says.