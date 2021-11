KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames tore through a popular Kerman restaurant late on Tuesday night.The owners of Reno's Bar and Grill said the fire broke out after closing. They posted photos onto social media of the building's charred remains.In the photos, firefighters are also seen tackling the large flames.The restaurant owners wrote that the fire was heartbreaking and that they would rebuild. They also thanked the community for their support.No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.