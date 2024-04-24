Young Kerman man with autism receives highest national FFA degree

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young Kerman man was honored by the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools as April's "Superintendent's Superstar."

The recognition comes after 21-year-old Patrick Guizar received the American FFA degree. It's a huge accomplishment for Patrick, who was diagnosed with autism at three years old.

Patrick has had to overcome others' doubts in his ability to live a normal life.

"They told us he might never talk. He might never be potty-trained," recalled Alicia Guizar, Patrick's mom.

However, her son has proven himself time and time again -- especially through FFA.

Patrick loves animals, specifically goats.

When he got into high school, he joined FFA and began raising goats and lambs.

His hard work has paid off.

Patrick has earned his Greenhand, Chapter and State degrees -- as well as the American FFA degree. It's the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization.

"Yeah, it was pretty great," Patrick said.

Guizar hopes her son's story inspires those with autism to keep chasing their dreams.

"It doesn't have to be have to be perfect, but try to do your best," Patrick said.

Most importantly, Guizar hopes Patrick's accomplishments are a reminder to others who may doubt people with disabilities.

"They're very able if they're given the chance," she said.

Patrick continues to show what's possible with autism -- as the president of the Kerman Autism Group, mentoring those younger than him.

