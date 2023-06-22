2 women found dead in Kerman apartment unit, authorities say

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after two women were found dead inside a Kerman apartment.

Kerman police were called to an apartment for a welfare check on Kearney Boulevard and South Del Norte Avenue Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, they did not get an answer when they knocked on the door.

Officers eventually made their way in and found the two women dead inside.

"Taking a look at the situation, [ officers ] determined these weren't natural deaths, they believed they were homicides," Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says.

Fresno County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives were called shortly after and took over the case.

Botti says the women have injuries that are consistent with homicide.

Authorities confirmed the two women were roommates but their identities have not been released at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw or heard anything unusual outside the apartment late last night to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.