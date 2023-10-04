Valley leaders react as Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker

It was a historic day on Capitol Hill, as legislators voted for the first time ever to remove a speaker of the house, Valley Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is now the temporary speaker of the House.

WASHINGTON (KFSN) -- It was a historic day on Capitol Hill, as legislators voted for the first time ever to remove a speaker of the house, Valley Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

"I don't think voting against Kevin McCarthy is chaos. I think $33 trillion in debt is chaos," said Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida.

The charge was led by Rep. Gaetz, who said McCarthy is not keeping his promises to the public and having continuous resolutions.

Fresno State Political Science Professor Thomas Holyoke explained that this is a fight between a single party.

"What's happening amongst house republicans right now is a complete civil war," said Holyoke.

Valley Congressmen Rep. Tom McClintock, Rep. John Duarte, and Rep. David Valadao all voted to keep McCarthy as House speaker.

Only Democratic Congressman Jim Costa voted to oust the speaker.

Valadao told Action News his disappointment with the outcome.

"I voted against it. I thought it was a horrible idea, and over 200 of the 220 Republicans agreed with me on that, sadly. There were 8 Republicans and obviously the whole Democrat party on the opposite side," said Valadao.

Costa says the only way forward is for both parties to work together.

"My vote today was based upon. I think the House of Representatives needs to come together. I think this heavy partisanship that has been exhibited by his Speakership is not good for our country. I think playing on the divisions is not good for our country," said Costa.

Holyoke says McCarthy's short-lived speakership was an opportunity to bring Central Valley problems to the forefront.

"Kevin McCarthy was in a position to draw a lot of attention to valley issues and also was in a position as essentially the third most powerful person in the United States to potentially bring government support for solutions to our problems," said Holyoke.

While on different sides of the aisle, both Valadao and Costa agree it's a frustrating day for the American public.

"It's a sad day, and it's historic, but it's not good," said Costa.

"It's a sad, a sad situation for us all," said Valadao.

Having narrowly avoided a government shutdown, the House is now somewhat on hold.

"The house cannot function without an elected speaker, and if the house can't function, congress cannot function, and the government just stops," said Holyoke.

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is now the temporary speaker of the House, but only until there is a new vote for a permanent replacement.

It's still not clear when that vote will take place, and as of right now, McCarthy says he will not be running for speaker again.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.