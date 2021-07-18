10 people, 1 dog displaced by southeast Fresno apartment fire

Firefighters responded to the apartment near Kings Canyon and Peach just after 10 o clock on Saturday night.
They found some big flames burning through several apartments and called a second alarm to help respond to the fire.
Firefighters knocked down the flames shortly after those additional crews arrived.
The fire damaged a total of three apartment units.
The Red Cross is now assisting those 10 residents and a dog displaced by the flames.
No injuries were reported and the cause of this fire remains under investigation.