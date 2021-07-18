destroyed homes

10 people, 1 dog displaced by southeast Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least 10 people have been displaced after a fire tore through several units at a southeast Fresno apartment complex overnight.

Firefighters responded to the apartment near Kings Canyon and Peach just after 10 o clock on Saturday night.

They found some big flames burning through several apartments and called a second alarm to help respond to the fire.

Firefighters knocked down the flames shortly after those additional crews arrived.

The fire damaged a total of three apartment units.

The Red Cross is now assisting those 10 residents and a dog displaced by the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of this fire remains under investigation.

