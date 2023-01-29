Two dead following head on collision in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that left two people dead in Kings County.

Officers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Elder Avenues.

Officials say a Honda van was traveling east and approached the front of a Hyundai sedan going the opposite way.

Investigators say one of the cars crossed the center line but have not determined which one.

The sedan caught fire due to the crash.

Both drivers died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.