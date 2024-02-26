1 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash in Kings County.

It happened just before 2 pm Sunday at the intersection of Iona and 14th Avenues, south of Armona.

The California Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on Iona when she went through a stop sign.

A Chevy Suburban traveling north on 14th Avenue then collided with the side of the Hyundai.

One passenger in the Hyundai died as a result of the crash.

Another passenger was hospitalized with major injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.