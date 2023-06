Officers say two men were hanging out when they got into an argument and one stabbed the other at least twice.

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Kings County, police say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Kings County.

Lemoore police were called to East Spring Lane and Beverly Drive just before 10 pm Sunday.

Officers say two men were hanging out when they got into an argument and one stabbed the other at least twice.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

It's unknown if the attacker has been arrested.