Kings County lifts shelter-in-place, says Governor's order still in effect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Board of Supervisors lifted the county's shelter-in-place directive at Tuesday night's board meeting.However, the board said the county will continue to follow Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order.Supervisor Richard Valley said on Facebook that the directive was put in place weeks ago to keep residents safe from the virus. He says now the board believes it's time to move forward with the next steps toward economic recovery."The intent is to get that out of the way, so we can all focus on the governor's shelter in place directives with our behavior," Valley said. "Following that, (we'll be) doing the things we've been asked to do for the last six weeks, so we can focus on that mission to continue to work on our way out of this."The county's order mirrored the restrictions put into place by the state last month.Valle said the supervisors will discuss how to work with the governor's plan on modifying the stay-at-home order to reopen Kings County businesses at their next meeting.The next board meeting is scheduled for May 5.