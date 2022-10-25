Kings Cultural Center celebrates 16 years of sharing multicultural traditions

The center was created in 2006 by Juan and Consuelo Medina -- a couple who met dancing Folklorico at UC Irvine.

Kings Cultural Center in Armona is celebrating 16 years of sharing multicultural traditions in the rural Central Valley town.

Kings Cultural Center in Armona is celebrating 16 years of sharing multi-cultural traditions in the rural Central Valley town.

The non-profit focuses on teaching Baile Folklorico to people of all ages.

The center was created in 2006 by Juan and Consuelo Medina -- a couple who met dancing Folklorico at UC Irvine.

For co-founder, Consuelo, the passion of preserving her own traditions keeps her going.

"For me, it's a blessing to be able to do this with my mom and my daughters, my family, my husband. Learning more about our traditions and at the same time, passing it to future generations," says Consuelo.

The Baile Folklorico group is called Sol del Valle.

Juan and Consuelo's daughters, Sophia, Isabella and Paulina were born into the dance group.

Isabella mentions, "It is absolutely very special for me that I was born right into learning about my culture and having my parents continue this tradition."

The non-profit is focused on sharing multiple cultures.

In the past, they have hosted Polynesian dance, Mariachi, Hip-hop and more.

Performances at their annual Dia de Los Muertos event bring generations together.

"We have the whole family involved. We have from the little ones that, you know, mommy or parent and me classes, three-year-olds with their parents, all the way up to grandparents," described Consuelo.

Although this year's season has come to an end, signups will reopen in February of 2023.

Sol Del Valle Baile Folklorico group will perform at the Hanford Christmas Parade on Friday, November 25.

Kings Cultural Center welcomes individuals who want to teach and help grow the program.

You can visit here to learn more.