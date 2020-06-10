Fisherman drowns in Kings River while trying to save child

A fisherman lost his life in the Kings River on Tuesday evening when he jumped in the water to try to save a child.

Fresno County sheriff's investigators say the man in his early sixties saw a child getting swept away in the water at Winton Park.

He jumped in, along with the child's family.

As fire officials arrived, they spotted five people in the water trying to get back on shore.

"People were trying to save other bystanders and bystanders were trying to save those people. Ultimately multiple people were in the water, several near-drownings. EMS was checking out three different victims because of the temperature of the water and them just taking on and inhaling some water," said Fresno County Fire/ CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Ryan Michaels.

Firefighters say everyone besides the fisherman made it out of the water.

45 minutes later, they found his body and tried to perform CPR but he was later pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center.

The victim has not been identified.
