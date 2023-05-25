Deputies asking for witnesses to come forward in death of children at Kings River

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking witnesses to come forward to the drowning of two young children.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking witnesses to come forward to the drowning of two young children.

A four-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister were swept down the Kings River near Pine Flat Dam on Sunday.

Crews later recovered their bodies.

Deputies say a few groups of people were in the area where the children entered the water.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was at the river between 1 pm and 2 pm that Sunday.

If you witnessed anything, you're urged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.