19-year-old Kingsburg man accused of sex crimes with multiple underage teens

Officials at the Kingsburg Police Department describe 19-year-old Brandon Howard as a predator.
By
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kingsburg man is in custody, accused of performing sexual acts with multiple teenagers under 18 years of age.

Police believe there are likely other sex crimes that still haven't been uncovered.

The detective investigating this case describes 19-year-old Brandon Howard as a predator.

Officials at the Kingsburg Police Department spoke to us about this case in hopes that other minors who have may have had an inappropriate interaction with Howard come forward.

Officials say that the activity dates back a year and a half.

Detective Lee Forlines says that information was brought to the department from several parties, including school officials.

investigators say the sex crimes Howard is accused of committing happened with multiple victims between the ages of 14 and 17 and that Howard was cooperative when he was brought into custody.

Howard is facing several felony charges, including two counts of oral copulation with a person under 18 and a charge of sexual penetration with a foreign object of a person under 16.

Kingsburg PD isn't disclosing where Howard worked but say his retail job exposed him to underage teens.

Investigators are now encouraging any other underage victims to come forward.

Action News did reach out to Howard's family, who declined to comment on his behalf.

He's behind bars at the Fresno County jail and is set to go before a judge Monday morning.

Of course, you can always report crimes like these anonymously through Valley Crimestoppers.

