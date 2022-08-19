  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fire, explosions rock Kingsburg after train crashes into semi-truck

Photos by Kingsburg police and several videos from witnesses show thick black smoke billowing from flames on the train tracks.

KFSN logo
1 hour ago

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several roads in Kingsburg have been shut down after a train crashed into a semi-truck on Thursday evening.

The crash happened on the railway tracks in the area of Sierra and Simpson just off Highway 99. There is no word yet on casualties.

A witness, Mickey P, said he saw the semi-truck on the railway track and the train crossing-arms come down on its hood.

Moments later, the train crashed into the truck, sparking flames and an explosion.

"It was instant, just 'boom'... catastrophic!" Mickey P told Action News.

Photos by Kingsburg police and several videos from witnesses show thick black smoke billowing from flames on the train tracks. The smoke could be seen from miles away.

According to police, the following roads and intersections will remain closed for several hours:

  • Stroud and Simpson
  • Sierra and Simpson
  • Draper and Simpson
  • Sierra and Marion
  • Simpson at Grocery Outlet

    • They are urging residents to avoid these areas and allow emergency personnel to process the scene.

    Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.