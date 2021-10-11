FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter assisting in the fight against the KNP Complex Fire was hospitalized after they were hit by a rolling rock.
Officials say the firefighter was working in the Atwell Grove area when they were hit.
The firefighter was airlifted to a hospital in Visalia for further treatment.
Officials say the firefighter was able to contact their family and is expected to be okay.
Firefighter hit by rolling rock while battling KNP Complex Fire
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News