Firefighter hit by rolling rock while battling KNP Complex Fire

Firefighter hit by rolling rock while battling KNP Complex Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter assisting in the fight against the KNP Complex Fire was hospitalized after they were hit by a rolling rock.

Officials say the firefighter was working in the Atwell Grove area when they were hit.

The firefighter was airlifted to a hospital in Visalia for further treatment.

Officials say the firefighter was able to contact their family and is expected to be okay.
