KNP Complex Fire: Some evacuation orders downgraded; other Tulare County residents told to leave

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has downgraded some evacuation orders for the KNP Complex Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest.Residents who live along Sierra Drive from Mineral King Road north of the entrance to Sequoia National Park, including the residences on Sycamore Drive.Meanwhile, in other parts of the forest, more evacuations orders were issued for some Tulare County residents.All residents in the communities of Big Meadows, Weston Meadows, and Quail Flat in the Giant Sequoia National Monument must leave.The National Park Service has also issued evacuation orders for all residents, employees and cooperators in the Grant Grove, Wilsonia, and Cedar Grove communities of Kings Canyon National Park.Everyone must leave by 2 pm Friday. Evacuees are advised to use Highway 180.The new orders come after evacuations went into effect Thursday night for the communities of Eshom and Hartland Camp.Meantime, crews are still keeping an eye on the giant trees."After having the SQF Complex Fire last year and losing 10-14% of all Giant Sequoias in the world, that really stuck with us and we wanted to do everything we could this year to prevent that from happening again," said Sintia Kawasaki-Iee.The KNP Complex has burned more than 51,000 with containment at 20%.Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks remain closed due to this wildfire.