FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was at Community Regional Medical Center on Thursday when four firefighters injured working the KNP Complex Fire were airlifted to the hospital.The crew suffered injuries after a tree fell on them in the forest.Officials say the firefighters are now out of the hospital and back at home.All four are expected to make a full recovery.The Vallejo Fire Department released a photo of the team of paramedics who jumped into action and treated those injured firefighters at the scene of this week's accident.