kobe bryant

Sheriff's deputies allegedly shared photos of Kobe Bryant crash site in California

CALABASAS, California -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating claims that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others last month.

It's not yet clear who was involved, how widely the photos were disseminated or if the deputies took the images at the crash site in Calabasas.

The LASD and other officials say they are working on a public statement on the matter.

RELATED: New video shows wreckage from helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
EMBED More News Videos

Michael Dyer told Bike Magazine he watched the helicopter go very fast and fly very low right before it hit the hillside


Sheriff's officials have not said if any disciplinary action will be taken.

A Los Angeles police officer was fired after leaking the infamous photo of R&B singer Rihanna's face the night she was beaten by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009. The photo later ended up on the celebrity gossip website TMZ.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not released its final report, but investigators believe poor weather conditions and pilot error are likely causes of the crash.

A preliminary report from the agency released earlier this month stated there was no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant lawsuit: Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna
EMBED More News Videos

Vanessa Bryant is suing the company involved in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna Bryant last month.


The group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna's team, which was coached by Bryant, was playing in the tournament.

A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna was held Monday at Staples Center, where tens of thousands of fans packed into "The House That Kobe Built" to hear from his widow Vanessa, NBA legend Michael Jordan, Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal and others close to Kobe.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, loved ones share intimate portraits of Kobe, Gianna during Staples Center memorial


"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi," Vanessa said.

Kobe and Gianna were buried Feb. 7 in a private ceremony, according to death certificates released by Los Angeles County officials.

RELATED: Tower communication, satellite images detail Kobe Bryant's helicopter flight path
EMBED More News Videos

Through tower communication and satellite images, Eyewitness News took a closer look at the flight path of the helicopter Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were on.


DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californialos angeles county sheriff's departmentkobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Ranking Kobe Bryant's five NBA title-winning postseasons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News