Kuppa Joy is expanding to other parts of the Valley

It's a busy morning at Kuppa Joy Coffee House in Old Town Clovis.Baristas are pumping out lattes as people wait in line for a chance to get their hands on a hot cup of coffee."Coffee really is just the means to get you in our doors, so you can experience the love," says CEO Zack Follett.Follett is planning to spread that same love to other parts of the Valley.He started in 2012 and last year, they added their first ever drive-through, or "Joy thru" in Madera.This year they're looking at expanding into another city.This time - downtown Kingsburg.It's expected to open in April."It's a great community in Kingsburg and they are starving for a place to call their own, to come and support, to gather, to talk, to cry, to laugh, to love," said Follett.In Fresno they already have two locations, one in the Tower District and a drive-through in Northeast.They're currently looking at adding a new spot, but Follett is keeping this one under wraps."I think it'll blow people away, I'm so excited for it,' he said.They'll also be sharing the Joy at C-Care Cancer Center in Northeast Fresno.The coffee here will be free for patients and Follett says every employee will work there at least once."It's going to give them an opportunity to go out and love the patients that are sitting there, hand them a free cup of coffee, let them now they're loved and let them know there is hope," said Follett.Coming soon - online ordering.Kuppa Joy is jumping on the trend.That's expected to roll out later this year along with loyalty cards.Follett says they're always looking at growing and improving, and the only way they can do that is through customer feedback.