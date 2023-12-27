Celebrating the first day of Kwanzaa in Fresno

Kwanzaa is a celebration of togetherness and music practiced around the world.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lighting the kinara one candle at a time.

Dozens of people across the City of Fresno, from Free AME Church to the African American Historical and Cultural Museum, gathered to celebrate Kwanzaa.

"It starts with unity to bring peace and harmony amongst this earth," said Free AME pastor Dr. Floyd Harris Jr.

From Umoja Swahili for unity to self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith, the seven principles of Kwanzaa represented by each candle and day are the values of African American culture.

The black candle represents the people, the red for the people's struggles, and the green symbolizes the future and hope that can come from struggle.

"It helps with bringing all cultures together, not just one specific culture," said Joy Graves with Free AME church.

The non-religious celebration of Kwanzaa started in 1966 to empower black people in the aftermath of the Watts riots during a time when uniting as one was needed.

"Brother Malcolm Dr. King, our leadership was being wiped out, and what we needed was principles to bring us together," said historian Kehinde Solwazi.

Now, it is a celebration of togetherness and music practiced around the world.

"Just think we didn't have anything, created something magnificent that all the continents right now are celebrating Kwanzaa," said Solwazi.

Historian Kehinde Solwazi says while the practice of Kwanzaa was needed in the 1960s with slavery and civil rights, it is also needed now for the future of our country.

"They are the foundation of our freedom, and so when we deal with Kwanzaa, we always have to remind us how we got here, and how magnificent we are," said Solwazi.

You can find a full list of events at Free AME and the African American Historical and Cultural Museum. below.

F.A.M.E - Free AME

12/26: Umoja - Candle Lighting - 6 - 8 pm

12/28: Ujima - Candle Lighting - 6 - 8 pm

12/30: - Nia - Candle Lighting - 12 - 4 pm

The African American Historical and Cultural Museum

12/26: Umoja - 6:30 pm

12/27: Kujchagulia - 6:30 pm

12/28: Ujima - 6:30 pm

12/29: Ujamaa- 6:30 pm

12/30: Nia - 1:30 pm

12/31: Kuumba- 1:30 pm

01/01: Imani - 6:30 pm

