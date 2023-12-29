Celebrating day 3 of Kwanzaa in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. -- At the African American Historical and Cultural Museum, the community is gathering for seven nights in honor of Kwanzaa.

It's a non-religious celebration that highlights the values of African American culture.

"To me, it's always a time for renewal. Always a time remembering how you are going to move to the next space," said Ronda Kelley with the African American Historical and Cultural Museum.

For over a decade, the African American Historical and Cultural Museum has hosted the celebration of Kwanza.

It's a seven-day event where the community gathers to reflect and highlight the core values of the African American culture.

" It's a way that we celebrate community. Celebrate culture and just really have a good time with each other. And also remember some of the important principles that established us as a community, as a people in order to keep stability over a period of years," said Kelley.

A candle is lit every night beginning December 26th, and a principle is emphasized.

On Tuesday, it was all about unity within family, community and race.

On Wednesday, the key topic was self-determination.

Tonight, the third principle emphasized is about collective work and responsibility.

"One of my favorites is when we honor those who come before us, and we do libation. Because we are not who we are without the foundation of who we came from."

Interim Executive Director Ronda Kelly says about 50 people showed up each night and looks forward to what the rest of the week will bring.

"I think what surprises most people is that this is something they can participate in and be a part of."

She says oftentimes, people will celebrate Kwanza from the comfort of their homes and says it's a celebration for everyone.

" It is something that was birthed out of the African American tradition, but it's something that can be celebrated across cultures. As long as people understand how important it is to be a part of the community and understand that we are connected because that is what it comes down to."

