Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum preparing for Kwanzaa

Friday, December 22, 2023 1:59AM
Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum is preparing for the seven-day celebration of Kwanzaa.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum is preparing for the seven-day celebration of Kwanzaa.

The week-long event starts the day after Christmas on Tuesday, December 26.

Kwanzaa is a non-religious observation of African Americans' ancestral roots-- and celebrates seven core principles.

In a way similar to Hanukkah, a candle is lit each night of the celebration.

With the first night marking the principle of unity in the family, community, and nation.

Other core principles include creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.

