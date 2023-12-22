Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum preparing for Kwanzaa

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum is preparing for the seven-day celebration of Kwanzaa.

The week-long event starts the day after Christmas on Tuesday, December 26.

Kwanzaa is a non-religious observation of African Americans' ancestral roots-- and celebrates seven core principles.

In a way similar to Hanukkah, a candle is lit each night of the celebration.

With the first night marking the principle of unity in the family, community, and nation.

Other core principles include creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.