Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum preparing for Kwanzaa

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum is preparing for the seven-day celebration of Kwanzaa.
The week-long event starts the day after Christmas on Tuesday, December 26.
Kwanzaa is a non-religious observation of African Americans' ancestral roots-- and celebrates seven core principles.
In a way similar to Hanukkah, a candle is lit each night of the celebration.
With the first night marking the principle of unity in the family, community, and nation.
Other core principles include creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.