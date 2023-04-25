14-year-old arrested for shooting threat against La Joya Middle School in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A student has been arrested for making a hoax shooting threat against La Joya Middle School, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say a social media post claimed that a shooting was going to happen at the school on Monday.

After speaking with several people, investigators say they identified the suspect as a 14-year-old student at the school.

Police say the boy confirmed the threat was a hoax.

He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility for criminal threats and making a false report of an emergency.

The arrest came days after police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested for threats targeting Redwood High School.

As a precaution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence throughout the Visalia Unified School District this week.