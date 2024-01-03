Owners hoping to rebuild after fire destroys La Mejor in Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been an emotional start to the new year for the community of Farmersville after a beloved local restaurant and store went up in flames on Saturday.

The fire broke out just after 4 am at La Mejor along Farmersville Boulevard.

Within an hour, flames made their way into the restaurant and destroyed the patio.

"This is where we grew up, me and my cousins. It's extremely devastating to know that what my grandparents put together is rubble, so it is very heartbreaking," expressed Rafael Vasquez, whose grandparents started La Mejor in the 1970s.

They have both passed in recent years, but their legacy was kept alive through the business.

The community's support has been well-received by the Vasquez family.

"It's extremely heartwarming how much the community is very much supportive of the business and how much impact the business has had in families in Farmersville and outside of Farmersville as well," said Rafael.

The family believes the fire started at the front of the building and is currently working with their insurance company to clean up the debris.

They say rebuilding is a possibility.

"It will still be extremely meaningful for the family to have this business still thriving and still be open for operation. We would still like to provide great quality food and be open for the area," explained Rafael.

"It's not the end, and hopefully, we can come back stronger," mentioned Rafael.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The family continues to be eternally grateful for the community's support during this tragedy.

