Health & Fitness

This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV

LabCorp on Tuesday announced the launch of the first testing method to simultaneously detect for COVID-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ahead of flu season.

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines on Nov. 1

The test is available to patients through doctors and other healthcare providers and the company has also submitted an application to the FDA to offer the test through its at-home test collection kit.

Pending authorization by the FDA, the at-home test would allow patients to find out if they have the flu, COVID-19, or RSV.

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

The at-home test uses a short swab that is inserted into the patient's nostril.

"Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: Dozens rescued from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
Creek Fire grows to 135,523 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Creek Fire: Forest officials confirm structure loss in Big Creek
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
Creek Fire: Air quality impacted as fire continues to grow
PHOTOS: Creek Fire scorches Fresno area
Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze
Show More
Video taken Monday morning in Shaver Lake shows businesses still standing
Creek Fire: Evacuees deal with anxiety, emotional trauma
Creek Fire: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue
Creek Fire: Where to bring displaced animals, livestock
'It has our attention': SQF Complex continues to burn in Sequoia National Forest
More TOP STORIES News