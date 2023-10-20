Award-winning country music artist Lainey Wilson coming to Fresno September 2024

A Clovis girl's dream came true when she met country music star Lainey Wilson during her concert at Visalia's Fox Theatre on January 14.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Award-winning country music artist Lainey Wilson has announced her new tour, which includes a stop in the Central Valley.

Wilson will be performing at the Save Mart Center on September 19, 2024.

Just this year, Wilson has won four ACM Awards and two CMT Music Awards.

Jackson Dean and Zach Top will also join her at the Save Mart Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 am on Ticketmaster or the Save Mart Center box office.

Earlier this year, a Clovis girl's dream came true when she met Wilson during her concert at Visalia's Fox Theatre.

