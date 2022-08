Bear spotted swimming in Lake McClure in Mariposa County

A bear showed off its powerful swimming skills up at Lake McClure in Mariposa County.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a sight you might not expect to find on a fishing adventure.

We're told a fishing guide from Atwater captured the video while on a recent boat ride.

In the video, he's heard saying that this is first time he's seen a bear swimming in the lake.